The Maha Kumbh Mela is creating a buzz across the country. Devotees from around the globe are participating in the sacred event. In a unique initiative, quick-commerce service Blinkit has set up a temporary store at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This initiative makes it easier for attendees to access essentials. Blinkit CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, made the announcement by sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Today we've opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists. This one is a 100 sq ft store which will be delivering in Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, and other key areas of the Maha Kumbh Mela.”





Albinder Dhindsa added, “Our teams are ready to deliver specially curated assortment like pooja needs, milk, curd, fruits & vegetables (for self consumption as well as for daan), chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets and more. We've also got Triveni Sangam Jal bottles in stock.” Take a look at the post below:

The post went viral and received a lot of attention online. Here's how X users reacted to Blinkit's initiative:





A user wrote, “Impressive! Bringing convenience to Kumbh Mela pilgrims... Thoughtful use of technology to serve the community.”

Another one added, “What a thoughtful initiative! Pilgrims now have one less thing to worry about with Blinkit delivering all the essentials, right where they need it.”

