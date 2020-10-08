Viral: British Citizen Calls Idli Boring, Shashi Tharoor And <i>Desi</i> Netizens Aren't Pleased

Idli is a popular South Indian breakfast

Idli is unarguably one of the most beloved South Indian snacks of all times. The puffy rice cake is usually enjoyed with sambhar and chutney and has a number of fans across the globe as well. This is why, when a British citizen tried calling it boring on Twitter, things didn't go down too well, especially among desi Twitter users. One of the anguished responses came from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The tweet by Professor Edward Anderson that read "Idli are the most boring things in the world", was retweeted by Tharoor's son Ishaan Tharoor who wrote in his caption, "I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter".





Shashi Tharoor was quick to respond, "Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be."

And he did not stop there, Tharoor senior also recommended his favourite style of having idli to the British Professor who happened to be an admirer of Tharoor's literary works and was also planning to take up one of his books in his class.







Tharoor wrote, "Try it with a plate of steaming idlis, accompanied by coconut chutney with a garnish of mustard seeds, a red-chilli-and-onion samandi & some molagapodi w/melted ghee. If the idli batter has been fermented right, it's the closest thing to heaven on this earth! Class will be better," concluding the debate.





The professor did clarify that its just idli that bothers him and that he was actually a fan of sambhar and chutney and various other foods from South India, but the idli defenders made sure they were vocal about their thoughts.











