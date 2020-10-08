Viral: British Citizen Calls Idli Boring, Shashi Tharoor And <i>Desi</i> Netizens Aren't Pleased

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: October 08, 2020 17:10 IST
Idli is unarguably one of the most beloved South Indian snacks of all times. The puffy rice cake is usually enjoyed with sambhar and chutney and has a number of fans across the globe as well. This is why, when a British citizen tried calling it boring on Twitter, things didn't go down too well, especially among desi Twitter users. One of the anguished responses came from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The tweet by Professor Edward Anderson that read "Idli are the most boring things in the world", was retweeted by Tharoor's son Ishaan Tharoor who wrote in his caption, "I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter".
(Also Read: Indian Cooking Hacks: Tips To Get Soft, Fluffy Idlis Every Single Time!)
Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4
— Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020
Shashi Tharoor was quick to respond, "Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be."
Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be. https://t.co/M0rEfAU3V3
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020
(Also Read: Quick Breakfast Recipe: This Easy Idli Upma Can Be Your Go-To Morning Meal)
And he did not stop there, Tharoor senior also recommended his favourite style of having idli to the British Professor who happened to be an admirer of Tharoor's literary works and was also planning to take up one of his books in his class.
Tharoor wrote, "Try it with a plate of steaming idlis, accompanied by coconut chutney with a garnish of mustard seeds, a red-chilli-and-onion samandi & some molagapodi w/melted ghee. If the idli batter has been fermented right, it's the closest thing to heaven on this earth! Class will be better," concluding the debate.
The professor did clarify that its just idli that bothers him and that he was actually a fan of sambhar and chutney and various other foods from South India, but the idli defenders made sure they were vocal about their thoughts.
p.s. Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable.
— Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020
Here's how other idli fans reacted to the controversial opinion.
And you people don't even know how to make idlis or dosa and sambaar or chutney proper. Gujarati's have simply defiled the dish . Ugh! Don't you dare call a Gujarati version of Idli and Dosa and Sambar by its actual names its an insult really.— Nemo (@RoseMagdaline) October 7, 2020Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
We idly defenders have decided to take you on!! The only way you wouldn't like it is if you have never had it with the right support food. A delicious peanut, tomato or coconut chutney...maybe a mouthwatering sambar...on top of all of that...podi!! Simply amazing
— Socialistkanya (@KashypSaritha) October 6, 2020
that's like saying sliced bread is boring. yes, but where'd you put your toppings? https://t.co/naFPPynk8i
Comments— jasjiv (@jasjiv) October 6, 2020
About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.