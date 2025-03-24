Food hacks never fail to amaze us. From putting aluminum-wrapped parathas inside a thermos so that they keep warm to coating spoons with ghee so that honey does not get stuck in them: food hacks can make your kitchen sessions efficient and enjoyable. But what got us talking about food hacks suddenly, you might wonder? Well, a video posted by physiotherapist Pedro Baptista on Instagram offers one such wonderful culinary trick that you just can't ignore. It involves a clever fix of peeling stubborn eggshells. The text overlay of the clip reads, “Did you know peeling eggs could be this easy?” Now, time for the hack: it involves adding a slice of lemon to boiling water along with the eggs. Yes, it's that simple. In the video, a woman can be seen boiling a few eggs and putting lemon to it. After leaving the eggs to boil for some time, the woman transfers them into a separate ice-filled tray. Surprisingly, this super-easy trick makes the eggshells come off very quickly.





The side note read, “Struggling with stubborn eggshells? Here's a hack you wish you knew sooner. Adding lemon juice to boiling water softens eggshells, making peeling effortless. It's that simple. Save time in the kitchen and say goodbye to messy peels.”

Watch the full video below:

The internet was quick to react to the post.





“Going to give this a try,” revealed a person.





“That's nice to know another way of peeling eggs,” said another.





Begging to differ a user commented, “Just cool them off before peeling. We're not wasting lemons.”





A food enthusiast pointed out that the method would not “work on fresh one-day eggs.”





“After you've boiled your eggs in hot water, put them in cold water for 5 minutes and the shell will come off,” suggested an individual.





“Add cooking oil before boiling them,” recommended someone else.





Here's what this user had to say, “I just put them in a cup and give it a few shakes and then the cracked shell slides right off”





So far, the video has amassed over 5 million views. Would you use this hack?