Social media has a new sweet-and-boozy obsession that's shaking up the wine world: it's ice cream and red wine! Yes, you read that right. Imagine a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream in a glass, with rich red wine poured over the top. Sounds unusual? Maybe, but it's a trend that's taking over our feeds. What started as a playful experiment has turned into a full-blown dessert craze, filling feeds with clips of red wine cascading over creamy scoops, creating a swirl of flavour that's as indulgent as it is Instagram-worthy.





Red Wine With Ice Cream Trend: Where It All Began

Clips tagged with #redwineicecream began popping up in early fall 2025, showing users dropping ice cream into glasses and pouring wine on top. Tracking its origin isn't straightforward, as it's not entirely new. A quick search for “red wine floats” will reveal articles dating back several years. But like many internet trends, it's back now. Think of it as a marriage between the traditional ice cream float and wine tasting.

Red wine with ice cream isn't just about flavour, it's also about the spectacle. Deep ruby liquid cascading over soft, creamy ice cream slowly blends into a mauve-hued dessert drink. It's dramatic, slightly messy and undeniably Instagram-ready.

How To Make Your Own Red Wine Float

It's easy to recreate at home. Chances are, you already have the ingredients. Here's how:

Place a scoop or two of ice cream in a wine glass.

Slowly pour red wine over the top, allowing the ice cream to float and melt gradually, creating a creamy swirl.

Balance is key. So, don't drown the ice cream and don't overfill the glass.

Celebrities Join The Trend

Recently, actress Nauheed Cyrusi joined in the fun, trying out the red wine and ice cream trend herself. In an Instagram clip, she and a friend filled two wine glasses with scoops of vanilla ice cream and poured wine over them. Their reactions as they tasted it said it all: they loved this unusual experiment. Nauheed shared the clip with the caption, “Pour red wine + vanilla ice cream. It's nothing like you would imagine!”

Quirky wine concoctions aren't new. Last year, a drink called “Gatorwine,” a mix of Gatorade and cheap red wine, went viral for its boldness.

Red wine with ice cream stands as a delicious reminder that a little creativity can turn even the most unexpected combinations into something surprisingly delightful.