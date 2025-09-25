Unique food combinations continue to leave us stunned with each new style of eating a dish. Social media platforms are often flooded with videos showcasing unusual food pairings, and this latest trend has caught everyone's attention. In a video circulating on the internet, we see a girl casually seated in her home or apartment, all set to dive into a plate of various sushi types. The plate features a few rolled sushi with fillings such as avocado, cucumber, and possibly other ingredients, wrapped in seaweed and rice. We can also spot a mix of different sushi types, including shrimp (ebi), tuna (maguro), and salmon (sake).





Also Read:"Love My Job": Elon Musk Brings Wood-Fired Pizza Oven To xAI After Techie's Complaint





Instead of the traditional way of enjoying them, she prepares to eat the dish with ketchup. Alongside this, she says, "Do you know how I know that I'm not one of God's favourites? Because..." This is when a person interrupts the video, saying, "Is it because you eat ketchup with sushi?" pointing out the bizarre combination. She adds, "Listen, I really don't like to yuck anyone's yum, because, you know, it's not affecting my life whatsoever, how you eat your food. But, ma'am, I had a physical reaction when I saw you whip that ketchup out and squirt it on your plate like it was sitting next to a pile of fries."

Criticising the combination, she continues, "I'm going to be honest, I almost fell out when I saw you cut that piece of sushi in half and then scrape more ketchup on top of it. And while I support your ability to eat it like that, I will say it's the first thing I've ever seen. I mean, hell, could it at least be banana ketchup or something?" She concluded the video in a sarcasm-filled tone, "I should probably wipe this look off my face. Yeah, enjoy your sushi."

Check out the full video below:

Also Read: After Barbeque Chain, Pizza Outlets In Telangana Inspected By Food Safety Officials





The video garnered immense attention online.





A sushi lover said, "The only way I could overcome this and let it go is if she tells us she's pregnant and has insane cravings and just gave up."





Another added, "Yucking this yum is socially and morally acceptable, please continue."





Someone said, "We listen and we do judge."





Echoing the same sentiment, a person mentioned, "Baby, I'm stealing that! I don't like to yuck anyone's yum!"





A social media user expressed their disbelief by writing, "Omg, I didn't even notice it was sushi until the second time! I thought it was just a pile of fries the way she was pouring the ketchup on top!"





"I have no room to talk when I grew up eating monstrous things like peanut butter and jelly chicken, but honestly? Why would anyone get sushi and ketchup near each other?" read another comment.

We're extremely shocked to see the combination of sushi and ketchup. Aren't you? Tell us in the comments below!