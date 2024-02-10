In the world of sweets and desserts, ice cream has a special place. It is cold, sweet, and semi-solid, a combination that is loved by all. Ice cream comes in a variety of flavours. There are ice cream carts on the street, ice cream parlours in marketplaces, and bricks and tubs of ice cream in our freezers. From children to older adults, everybody loves this exciting dessert. There is so much importance attached to ice cream that it deserves a history lesson. Love ice cream? You won't believe how long it has been in existence.

Earliest Evidence of Ice Cream

While there are several tales about the origin of ice cream, there is no proof for them. According to a report by PBS, the emperors of the Chinese Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) are believed to have been the first to eat a frozen milk-like confection. They prepared it using cow, goat, or buffalo milk that was heated with flour. Aromatic camphor was added to enhance the texture and flavour.





First European Ice Creams and Sorbets

The first European ice creams and sorbets were likely made in Italy during the early 1600s, according to the History website. By the mid-century, water ice desserts were served at banquets in Paris, Florence, Naples, and Spain. In 1672, Englishman Elias Ashmole recorded that "one plate of ice cream" had been served to King Charles II at a banquet. In 1694, Antonio Latini, a Neapolitan steward, published a recipe for a milk sorbet laced with candied pumpkin.

Introduction of Gelato

Paris' first cafe opened in 1686 and became a meeting place for famous intellectuals like Benjamin Franklin. The cafe; introduced gelato, the Italian version of sorbet, to the French public. The cafe's owner, Francesco Procopio dei Coltelli, became known as the Father of Italian Gelato.

Ice Cream Reaches America

Ice cream most likely reached America with European settlers in the early 1700s. In 1790, the first ice cream parlour opened in New York, reported PBS. In a lifetime of copious notes, the third US President Thomas Jefferson wrote out the recipe for French-style vanilla ice cream, fortified with egg yolks.





The Introduction of the Ice Cream Machine

The ice cream machine was introduced in 1843 in both England and America, according to the ICA website (Ice Cream Alliance UK Trade Association). This machine consisted of a wooden bucket that was filled with ice and salt and had a handle that rotated. The ice cream was placed in the central metal container, which was surrounded by the salt and ice mixture. This churning produced ice cream with a smooth texture.

Ice Cream Innovations

By the late 19th century, there was a wide variety of ice cream innovations in America. The first ice cream soda was invented in 1874, while the ice cream sundae dates to 1881. The first ice cream cups were patented in the 1880s.





