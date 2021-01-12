Viral: Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Wedding Cake Was A Majestic Affair (Pics Inside)

Gauahar recently took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of her wedding cake

Highlights Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in December 25, 2020 in Mumbai

The couple hosted a grand reception the next day

Gauahar recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her wedding cake

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan married choreographer Zaid Darbar in a glittering week-long celebration in Mumbai last month, pictures of which went viral and the '#GaZa' wedding trending on social media. The couple also hosted a wedding reception on December 26 in Mumbai with many Bollywood bigwigs in attendance and the couple looked their regal best. And while you must've seen all the pictures that went viral, Gauahar recently took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of her wedding cake and we are drooling over it. The 6-tier exquisite wedding cake right next to the couple, stole the limelight! In the picture, the couple is seen cutting the huge cake presented with a red and white rose bouquet. Gauahar clearly looked overwhelmed with it! Look at the picture here:





(Also Read: Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh's Glittery 5-Tier Wedding Cake Is A Vision! (See Pic Inside))





While Gauahar looks elegant in a red and gold heavily-embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra, the beautiful cake, created in coordination with her outfit and the wedding theme, grabbed all the eye balls! Covered in red and white cream, topped with red roses all over, golden motifs and outline, the cake looked resplendent. The third layer of the cake had a cute Mr & Mrs. cut-out in the middle of it, which only made it all the more beautiful. In her caption, Gauahar thanked the bakers for the grand cake. Gauahar wrote "Thank you so much @dcakecreations for the yummiest grand cake for the #GAZA reception. We absolutely love your chocolates n cake . #Yummy. #GAZAbkahaiDin Outfit : @manishmalhotraworld ".





(Also Read: Unseen Pics Of Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Reception Out; Don't Miss The Unique Cake)





The bakery also took to Instagram to share the pictures and video of the majestic cake.





Here's wishing a happy married life to the newly-weds!







