Viral: Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh's Glittery 5-Tier Wedding Cake Is A Vision! (See Pic Inside)

Neha Kakkar has been pretty active on Instagram over a couple of few days, giving us a sneak peek into all the ceremonies

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 02, 2020 12:17 IST

Neha Kakkar married singer Rohanpreet Singh

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would be aware of the biggest celebrity wedding of 2020 that took place recently. Yes indeed, we are talking about Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar's wedding with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. The big fat Punjabi wedding kept all the fans hooked for various reasons, be it the couple's outfit and look for all the occasions, or the celebrity attendees. Neha and Rohanpreet also released a song 'Neha Da Vyah' days prior to their wedding, that is topping the charts right now.

Neha Kakkar has been pretty active on Instagram over a couple of few days, giving us a sneak peek into all the ceremonies right from haldi, sangeet, mehendi, wedding, and finally, the reception. In one of her recent posts, she shared the image of the cake that the couple cut on their wedding reception. Neha, looking resplendent in her white lehanga, standing with Rohanpreet were all smiles next to the five-tier cake which is honestly one of the dreamiest wedding cakes we have seen so far. The white creamy cake layered with gold dust was nothing short of a vision. The blue orchids, roses and the dainty white and green filler flowers further made the cake all things memorable. What also caught our attention was the golden #nehupreet hashtag that was fixed right in the front, and the cute cake topper which was essentially a tiny cut out from one of couple's picture from their haldi ceremony.

"@rohanpreetsingh and Family hosted the Best Reception Ever!! Thank youuu everyone in the family, Nehu Loves you all," Neha wrote in her caption.

