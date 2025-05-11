Avocados are one of those delightful fruits that seem to come with a built-in countdown timer. One minute they are perfectly ripe, and the next they are brown, mushy, and just not worth it. You probably know the struggle if you have ever tried to store a fresh avocado. It dries out fast, loses that creamy texture, and turns to an unappetizing shade of brown before you even get to enjoy it. Sure, tossing it in the fridge might buy you a little time, but even then, it is only good for a few days at best. Have you been facing such issues with avocados more often than ever? Food vlogger and cookbook author Bethany Cameron has come up with a surprisingly simple hack to help keep your avocados fresh for longer than you would expect.





How To Store Avocados For Long:

Bethany Cameron recently shared an Instagram video of herself pulling out a frozen avocado that had been sitting in her freezer for the past two months, and it looked just fine. "Got too many ripe avocados? Just place them in the freezer, take them out when needed, run them under hot water, let them sit on the counter for 15 minutes, and they are ready to use," Bethany said in the video. The side note on the post read, "Been doing this for years and it's one of the best hacks. Something everyone should know."

The video went viral on Instagram, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comment section. A few people found the storage hack interesting and useful, while others felt that it did not work for them. A few shared other tips and tricks to keep avocados fresh for longer.





One user wrote, "This is amazing! Thanks for sharing."





Another added, "Wow, that's super useful."





Someone commented, "Tried this but mine had this weird taste to it, idk what I did wrong."





A disappointed viewer wrote, "I just tried it and threw it away. Waste of an avocado."





"Doesn't work unfortunately! They're so disgusting after thawing," read a comment.





Sharing a tip of their own, a person remarked, "You can also keep avocados in a jar of water in the fridge and they stay for a long time. You lose a little meat when you peel them (like here), but otherwise perfect."





Have you tried this avocado storage hack? Tell us in the comments section below!