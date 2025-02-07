Do you find it hard to cut avocados? What if we told you it's possible to "open" them using only your bare hands? A viral video showing how to do so recently went viral on Instagram. In the clip, a woman demonstrates the exact steps one must follow to get the avocados to 'pop' and naturally separate into two rough halves. She first holds the avocado with its top, pointier end facing outwards. She pressed down on both sides using the lower part of her thumbs. She then moves her hands to the middle of the avocado and again presses down.

Finally, she applies pressure slightly also at the bottom. We see the avocado opening up gradually and later it gently breaks into two halves with the seed visible inside. In the background, we hear people being impressed with this technique as it unfolds in front of their eyes. They applaud and the woman seems pleased. She takes a little bow at the end. In the caption, the user who posted the reel thanked the tour guide (the woman depicted) for teaching this method. Watch the complete viral video below:











The video has received over 3 million views so far on Instagram. In the comments, many users liked this tip for opening avocados and expressed an interest in trying it out. Read some of the reactions below:





"OMG...that's amazing."





"She just blew everyone's mind."





"This is gonna cost me like $487 in failed attempts just to show some friends at a party, and I'm gonna do it."





"I feel like we should have been taught this in school."





"Latina here... I didn't know there was a different way to open an avocado until I visited a friend who pulled it a knife, cutting board and a spoon."





"This is ok if you are making guacamole but not so much if you want it to look nice on a plate."





"I don't eat avocado but I want to get one to try this."





"You have a precise 47-second window to accomplish this."





"Considering I just sliced my thumb 2 days ago, this looks amazing."





"If you find an avocado that's actually ripe in the grocery store."





"...meanwhile school was teaching us trigonometry."





