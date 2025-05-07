Bhagyashree's culinary adventures have a different fan base. Don't know about you, but we love it. The actress often shares her food escapades on Instagram. In her latest addition to the "Tuesday Tips with B" series, Bhagyashree highlighted the importance of a balanced meal. She said, "Your plate should have 1/3 of fiber, 1/3 carbs and 1/3 protein. If you eat on time and within limits, there is no need to follow a diet and thereby no cheat day." Along with the video, Bhagyashree wrote, "A plate that holds 1/3 of fiber, carbs and protein is something easily achievable for everyone. The key to a healthier YOU is moderation. The ideal source of fibre is vegetables. Carbs can be in the form of rice, roti, bread (preferably a different millet every day). Your protein can be from dals, milk and milk products, certain veggies or if you consume nonveg."

Talking about the diet culture, the actress added, "Diet means a meal that you eat regularly. Unfortunately, people use this word to compromise their food or calculate their food. They lose their relationship with food, which is supposed to be that of happiness and satiety. Then they also choose a "Cheat Meal" forgetting that the only one they are cheating is themselves." "A healthy body is that which has a loving bond between the brain and the gut. So don't forget to keep that love growing strong," Bhagyashree concluded.

Watch the full video here:

In her previous Instagram post, Bhagyashree shared her morning routine. The actress revealed that she has overnight soaked methi seeds every morning without fail. Sharing the benefits of methi seeds, she added, "Methi seeds are a superfood, regulating your insulin levels, cleansing your blood, improving gut health, increasing immunity, packed with iron. This has more benefits than you can ever imagine. Include this in your routine and you will see the difference in your health but also in your skin, hair and digestion."

We are quite intrigued by Bhagyashree's simple and beneficial health tips.