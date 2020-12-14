Viral: Man Dreams Of Bizarre 'King's Hand' Recipe And Makes It In Real Life; Twitter Is Amused

Twitter post of a recipe seen in a dream went viral.

Dreams are all sorts of crazy. The entire phenomenon is quite fascinating. Fantasy, hopes, fears, love - we get to experience so much in our dreams that are sometimes real life-like, and sometimes totally nonsensical. Many of us are gifted with a vivid memory to remember our dreams, but not all of us take it seriously the day after. Here is a man who actually couldn't shake off one of his dreams out his mind and tried to turn it into reality. A bizarre recipe of 'King's Hand', a hollow hand-shaped cookie stuffed with Greek salad, came in this man's dream and he decided to actually make it!





If you are a fan of fantasy/period series 'Game Of Thrones', you would know what a 'King's Hand' means. Seems like this man from Wisconsin had his love for fantasy fictions and food, rolled up into one dream. He went on to recreate this recipe in real life and shared the pictures of the odd dish on his Twitter handle 'neo-cannolialist'.





Take a look -





"I had a dream where there was a food called "King's Hand", a hollow hand made of m&m cookie, filled with Greek salad. I could not stop thinking about it. Here is the culmination of a week long effort," read the caption. The man used M&M's cookies to make the hollow hand and filled it with Greek salad.

The post caught the fancy of Twitterati and went viral soon after posting, with more than 1.6k likes, 21k retweets and 2.2k comments like "the artistry.....the vision... this feels like a modern answer to the jello salads of the 1950s," and "I would eat this but if the salad was ice cream,' and I gotta say, that's not King's Hand."





In response to all the curiosity that the post generated, the man also posted a series of tweets with detailed recipe steps and pictures. Here they are:





Now that you have this unique recipe of 'King's Hands' dish, would you try making it? Let us know in the comments below.















