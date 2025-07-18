You may call it the summer season, but for mango lovers, it is officially the season of the king of fruits. Be it cake, pickle, chutney, smoothie or curry - the fruit finds its way into all kinds of dishes. But one crowd-pleaser that always stands out is the good old mango shake. Made with mango and milk, it is the perfect drink to beat the heat and keep those hunger pangs in check. However, in the ongoing trend of bizarre food fusions, even the humble mango shake has not been spared. In a viral Instagram video, we see the preparation of something called a mango chicken shake. Yes, you read that right.





The video begins with a shot of a mixer grinder. A man pours some water into the jar, followed by what looks like pieces of boiled chicken. Finally, in goes the mango pulp. After blending it all together, the drink is poured into a glass. According to the caption, this shake packs 200 calories and 50 grams of protein.







Needless to say, OG mango shake lovers were quick to express their disapproval in the comments section.





A user wrote, "Justice for mango."





Another one added, "Just buy mango flavoured protein powder or something, brother."





Someone jokingly asked, "Chicken cake ki recipe kab dalre??? [When are you sharing the recipe for chicken cake?]"





A LOL comment read, "Justice for Me (I watched the whole video)."





"This is why aliens won't visit us," commented a person.





Someone enquired, "How does it taste? Does it kill the disgusting taste of boiled chicken?"





Someone suggested, "Add papaya or pineapple, it will make it more digestible if you really wanna eat fruit with it."





Safe to say, the internet was not quite ready for this fusion.