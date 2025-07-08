How To Enjoy Mango Even After the Season Is Over

The Season Is Getting Over But Not Our Love For Mango. 5 Ways To Enjoy It Year-Round





There's something about mangoes that makes them universally loved. With their juicy sweetness and vibrant flavour, mangoes effortlessly capture the essence of summer. But as the season is fading, many of us mango lovers find ourselves already missing it. The good news? You don't have to wait for the next summer to enjoy mangoes. With a little planning and some clever techniques, you can extend the mango season well beyond its natural calendar. Here are a few practical and delightful ways to keep mangoes in your life even after the last Alphonso has left the market.





Here Are 5 Ways To Store Mangoes And Enjoy Them All Year Round

1. Freeze Them Right

Freezing mangoes is perhaps the easiest and most effective way to preserve their taste. Simply peel and chop ripe mangoes into cubes, lay them on a tray, and freeze until firm. Once frozen, transfer the pieces into an airtight ziplock bag or container. This method locks in the flavour and texture, allowing you to use them in smoothies, desserts, or even mango chutney throughout the year. Pro tip: frozen mango cubes blend beautifully into lassi or milkshakes.

2. Make Pulp and Store

Mango pulp is an excellent way to retain the richness of the fruit. It's especially useful for recipes that call for pureed mango, such as aamras, panna cotta, or even baked goods. Choose ripe, juicy varieties like Alphonso or Kesar, blend the flesh into a smooth puree, and store it in clean glass jars or freezer-safe containers. You can also portion the pulp into ice cube trays - a convenient way to add a tropical twist to drinks.

3. Dry It Out

Dehydrated mangoes make for a delicious, chewy snack with a concentrated flavour. If you own a food dehydrator, the process is fairly straightforward. Alternatively, you can sun-dry thin mango slices or use a low-temperature oven setting. Store the dried slices in an airtight container and enjoy them as a healthy treat, or chop and sprinkle them over breakfast bowls, granola, or desserts.





4. Try Store-Bought Options Wisely

While nothing beats fresh mangoes, many premium brands offer frozen mango, mango pulp, or dried mangoes with minimal additives. Read labels carefully to avoid added sugars or preservatives, and choose those with clean ingredient lists. These products can be a handy backup for off-season cravings.

5. Preserve with Traditional Methods

Indian kitchens have long used preservation techniques to enjoy seasonal fruits all year round. Mango pickles (aam ka achaar) made with raw mangoes, spices, and oil last for months and add a tangy punch to everyday meals. Another favourite is mango murabba - a sweet preserve where grated raw mango is cooked in sugar syrup and infused with cardamom or saffron. These not only store well but also deepen in flavour over time. Click here for an easy mango pickle recipe.

The end of mango season doesn't have to mean goodbye. With a few smart techniques, you can continue to enjoy the king of fruits in many delightful forms. Mango can find its way back to your table, no matter the season.