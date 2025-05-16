Butter chicken, cherished for its rich flavour and smooth texture, is more than just a dish for many Indians – it is an emotion. Made with shredded or chopped chicken simmered in a spiced tomato and butter-based gravy, this globally loved delicacy holds a special place in the hearts of Indian food enthusiasts.





Now, imagine being served an equally indulgent version of this classic during a cake-cutting ceremony. A viral video currently making waves on the internet shows Chef Juliette preparing a butter chicken cake – and it has left foodies drooling.





In the video, the chef layers creamy butter chicken with naan parathas, alternating one after the other. In the second and fourth layers, she adds spoonfuls of rice garnished with the same luscious gravy. Finally, she caps the creation with a paratha and, just like a traditional cake, frosts the entire surface with more butter chicken gravy.

To finish, she adds three candles on top and serves the savoury masterpiece hot.

This video, featuring the creamy butter chicken cake, is a hit online.





A user said, “Idc this looks good.” Another person called the butter chicken cake an Indian version of lasagna. They wrote, “Cake: (Cross emoji), Indian lasagna: (Tick emoji).”





“That looks so good,” read a comment. Someone said, “As an Indian this is genius.”





While one person noted, “This looks phenomenal,” another user commented, “I'm not mad at this.”





“Making this tonight,” said one more butter chicken lover. “Worth trying,” mentioned another.





Meanwhile, a person showed his disinterest in the dish and stated, “How much interest do I have in eating this?...Naan.” Echoing the same emotion, another person added, “Would smash.”





This is not the first time we stumbled upon unique innovations in butter chicken. Earlier, an American influencer was found dipping his pizza in the creamy butter chicken gravy. And his reaction was unmissable! In a video shared by an influencer, Brianna Weimar on Instagram, he can be seen dipping the cheesy slice in the tomato-based gravy before relishing the stunning combination. Finally, revealing his reaction, he wrote in the caption, "This was insanely good. Butter chicken and cheese pizza 10/10." Read here to know more.





What do you think about these unique butter chicken dishes? Do let us know.