Many desi moms have a distinctive set of habits. And one of them is having superstitions about eating specific foods at specific times (or occasions). For instance, many refrain from consuming non-veg items on specific days of the week and/or on important religious days. However, sometimes, Indian moms don't have a valid reason for keeping their kids away from what they want to eat. A recent viral reel hilariously highlights this. It was shared by digital creator Hitesh Sachdeva. The video begins with him holding a chicken burger and calling up his mom to check whether he is allowed to eat it that day.





His mother doesn't permit him, saying that it's a Tuesday. The next time he calls, she says no again because it's a Saturday. The third time, she points out that it is a Monday. She never allows her son to eat because it's a new moon, a full moon, Navratri, Shradh, etc. After a point, her reasons become rather bizarre. She tells him not to eat chicken because she's in a good mood and then a bad mood. In one instance, she even cites her birthday as a reason.

The son gets frustrated at this. The camera moves to show a person seated next to him, who tells him to eat the chicken burger anyway. After all, he says that his mother cannot see him. Hitesh gives in to the temptation and takes a bite of the treat. However, there's a twist: his mom is at the burger joint and sees him eating!







The viral video has clocked 1 million views so far on Instagram. Here's how people reacted in the comments section:





"Bhai, this is too real."





"You missed many more."





"Same, meri mom bhi yese hi krti hai." ["Same, my mom also does this."]





"That is why India is protein-deficient."





"Eat at 12:01 am the next day."





"The last scene was epic."





"Cheat code: kha ke call karna, ki mummy aaj maine galti se chicken kha liya, sorry." ["Cheat code: Call up mom after eating and say, 'I ate chicken by mistake, sorry'."]

