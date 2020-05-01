SEARCH
  • News
  • Viral Now: Hilarious TikTok Video Of Failed Attempts To Clean Pizza Pan Strikes A Chord With Millions

Viral Now: Hilarious TikTok Video Of Failed Attempts To Clean Pizza Pan Strikes A Chord With Millions

TikTok content creator Ayla Jalyn shared the hilarious video of her quest to clean the pizza pan which had come when her husband ordered from a popular pizza chain.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 01, 2020 13:03 IST

Reddit
Viral Now: Hilarious TikTok Video Of Failed Attempts To Clean Pizza Pan Strikes A Chord With Millions

Viral TikTok video of a user trying to clean a pizza pan was liked by millions

Highlights
  • Cleaning a pizza pan was a task that TikTok user attempted
  • The grease on the pan refused to budge despite repeated tries
  • The hilarious video soon went viral on the video-sharing app

Cooking is said to be a therapeutic process - the entire exercise starting from the preparation to actually cooking and then eating the lovely creation, what's not to enjoy? People often complain about how doing the dishes after eating is a bothersome task, which most of us lazily skip or procrastinate for later. This was exactly the subject of a video on TikTok which showed the tedious process of cleaning a pizza pan by using practically every possible way. Take a look at the video that was shared:

@aylajalyn

I'm all for flavor but eww... ????

♬ original sound - aylajalyn

(Also Read: )

TikTok content creator Ayla Jalyn shared the hilarious video of her quest to clean the pizza pan which had come when her husband ordered from a popular pizza chain. The pan was absolutely black when she started to clean it, and even after several attempts it stayed absolutely the same. Ayla Jalyn tried multiple ways to clean the greasy, dirty pan with very little or no success. The stubborn marks absolutely refused to go even with solutions such as vinegar, detergent, cola, or baking soda!

The video struck a chord with viewers, and garnered over 10 million views on TikTok. The creator's hilarious commentary along with the video was appreciated too. Others praised how determined she was to rid the pizza pan of the grease which refused to budge. She shared three more videos on TikTok with different concoctions and attempts to clean the pizza pan, each of which got viewers by the millions. Take a look at her last attempt video, wherein the pan looks cleaner but mostly the same:

@aylajalyn

FINAL attempt at cleaning the now “famous” pizza pan... ????

♬ original sound - aylajalyn

What did you think of the viral video series? Tell us in the comments below!



Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  TiktokViral VideoPizza Pan
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Celebrated Their Fourth Anniversary With All Things Sweet And Homemade
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Celebrated Their Fourth Anniversary With All Things Sweet And Homemade
Royal Recipe Revealed: Queen Elizabeth Celebrated Her Birthday With Chocolate Cupcakes; The Recipe Is Out
Royal Recipe Revealed: Queen Elizabeth Celebrated Her Birthday With Chocolate Cupcakes; The Recipe Is Out

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com