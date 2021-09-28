Singer and songwriter Shakira is a name that everyone recognizes globally. But what would your reaction be if you received a call from the Columbian pop sensation? A staff member at a Domino's outlet was astonished to hear Shakira's voice on the other side. However, it turned out to be a prank by a woman who was impersonating Shakira and singing like her while ordering pizza. Take a look at the full video shared on Instagram, which has now gone viral:

(Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Plays A Prank On Starbucks Employee)





The video was shared by Indian origin vocalist Shubha, aka @shubamusic, on Instagram Reels, where it received nearly 6 million views and 415k llikes. Shubha Vemula had shot to fame during her stint in American Idol Season 12, where she made it to the semi-finals. Her imitations of multiple singers including Enrique and Celine Dion have won her appreciation on the internet.





In the clip, Shubha can be seen calling up a Domino's delivery outlet and asking for a medium-sized pizza with Jalapenos. When he enquires about her address, she says that she is Shakira. She sings in Shakira's signature style and often breaks out into giggles in between, leaving the delivery person completely baffled. The short clip indeed was quite funny and even caught the attention of Shakira herself. She reacted to the video on her own Instagram Reels. Take a look:

"Hello @shubamusic, can I take your order please," wrote the singer in the caption. Shakira herself started singing in the reaction video, and it was evident that the two voices were extremely similar. What did you think of the funny prank video? Tell us in the comments below.