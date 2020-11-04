Viral: Not-So-Traditional Paneer Tikka Trends On Twitter Amidst US Polls; Netizens React Strongly

A traditional paneer tikka is dry and roasted on oven or tandoor

Ahead of the much-awaited US Elections 2020, Twitter was taken by surprise when the desi comfort food 'paneer tikka' started trending on the micro-blogging site alongside topics like #DonaldTrump, #JoeBiden #USElection et al. This came after Pramila Jayapal, an Indian-American Congresswoman, posted a picture on her Twitter handle and mentioned paneer tikka to be her "comfort food" and a "compulsive, night-before-election activity". She further wrote that this dish was made in honour of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. For the uninitiated, Harris, in a recent video on Twitter, revealed that "any kind of tikka" is one of her favourite Indian foods.





However, going by the Twitter thread, it seems Jayapal's version of Paneer Tikka failed to impress the Twitterers. While a traditional tikka is dry and roasted, the picture she tweeted was of a gravy-based dish. Let's take a look at the tweet:

















Several people instantly took to their Twitter handle to criticise Jayapal's post and called the dish an 'awfully wrong recipe'. Some even trolled the tweet by sharing pictures of different dishes with wrong names.





















































However, later in a follow-up tweet, Pramila Jayapal mentioned the dish to be paneer tikka masala (not simple paneer tikka) and shared the recipe alongside.

























