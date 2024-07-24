An X post about certain policies for Swiggy agents has sparked a heated debate online. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union called out the food delivery giant for charging its workers for the t-shirts, bags and raincoats they are mandated to wear. These kit items display Swiggy's name and may thus be considered a form of branding. The post included screenshots that show the price of these items. As per the photos, a Swiggy raincoat costs Rs 749, while the bag costs Rs 299 after a discount (the original price is listed as Rs 899). A "Swiggy Kit", comprising two shirts and a bag, costs Rs 1199.

In the other screenshot, we see Swiggy's directive to agents mandating them to carry the branded bag. Failure to comply will lead to penalties, as per the text in the photo. It also underlines, "Carrying Swiggy bags to ensure hygienic deliveries is of utmost importance." Moreover, in case the bag is damaged or lost, the agents are supposed to buy the replacement themselves. The caption of the post reads, "Dear @Swiggy, why are delivery workers being charged for a bag, Raincoat and t-shirt that advertise your brand? If it's promoting #Swiggy, they shouldn't have to pay for it."







We reached out to Swiggy for a response, but the brand chose not to comment on the viral post. The X post has created quite a buzz online, receiving more than 150K views so far. Many people reacted with their own takes on the policy and the situation. Check out some of the comments below:







Before this, Swiggy made headlines when it hiked its platform fees recently. Zomato, the other major player in the food delivery space, also increased its fees. Click here to read the full story.

