Just when we think we have seen enough potato innovations for a lifetime, a new recipe begins to amaze social media users. Recently, Shufosho, a San Francisco-based digital creator, dropped a short reel on Instagram. It features his latest experiment with potatoes. In the now-viral video, he shares, "If you put potatoes in the freezer overnight, then defrost them. Squeeze all the water out of it, peel the skin, split it in half, season it, and bake it. It turns into a texture that I've never tasted in a potato."





Meanwhile, the digital creator makes a striking sound with two frosted potatoes before placing them in a bowl of hot water. Afterwards, he can be seen pressing those potatoes to squeeze out every bit of water from them. Interestingly, it turns into a squishy, smooth-textured bread-like ingredient. Following this, he splits them in half with his hands and seasons them with flavoured spices to enhance their taste. After baking them, they turn into a delicious treat. While indulging in the scrumptious potato creation, he says, "It's crispy on the outside and dense and chewy on the inside." The post was captioned with a short note that read, "Freeze a potato, thank me later." Watch the complete viral video here:

The viral recipe received mixed reactions from food enthusiasts on social media:





When a user asked him, "Was it good?" the digital creator honestly responded, "It was ok."





A person shared, "This is how most fries are made in restaurants."





Someone mentioned, "I love this texture. Just microwave for 10 minutes on high," adding, "The microwave sucks all the water out of it, which gives it the texture." He further explained, "If you overcook a potato in the microwave, the water evaporates and it leaves a rubbery texture."





A social media user commented, "Y'all hating, but I'd lowkey love this."





On the other hand, disapproving of the unique style of indulging in potatoes, a foodie stated, "Worst way to make a potato when there are so many endless amazing options."





A person questioned, "Why does it look so dry?"





"Potato looks like bread, good job," shared another person.





Another user added, "It looks so dry."





"A soft potato and chicken patty with this chewy potato bread, and make a burger, please," someone suggested.





The viral video has clocked over 13 million views on Instagram so far.