Dining out has changed a lot in the last few years. Customers are getting used to seeing extra charges. Some make sense, like packaging fees for delivery or service charges in large groups. But sometimes, the add-ons are so unexpected that they leave diners scratching their heads. One such story popped up on Reddit and caught everyone's attention. A user shared their surprise after visiting what seemed like a normal restaurant experience. Everything was fine until it was time to pay. The Reddit user shared that their bill included a "quiet time surcharge," added simply because the restaurant wasn't busy and they practically had the place to themselves.





In the Reddit post, the person wrote, "Went to a new restaurant yesterday, a new to me place that seemed quiet, and I felt I'd give them a shot. At the end, I check my bill and there's an extra 20% pre-tip charge labelled 'Quiet Time Surcharge.' I ask the server what it is, thinking it's a mistake. They look a bit sheepish and say something along the lines of: 'management says when it's not busy, you're basically getting the place to yourself. It's kind of like flying private instead of commercial'."

"I had to laugh, but also... are you kidding me? I'm not 'chartering a restaurant,' I just wanted dinner. If anything, it's less service work when the place is empty. So now we're at the point where restaurants tack on fees not because they're busy, but because they aren't. That's wild," they added.

The viral post sparked a mix of laughter and disbelief online.





A user wrote, "If this is a true story, I foresee much more quiet time in this restaurant's future."





Someone else said, "Please tell me you didn't pay that."





"This damn place is LUCKY they had you as a customer during 'quiet time'. They could have had zero customers, which is hopefully what they have in the future when you never come back and give it a one-star review," read a comment.





A LOL comment read, "You could have said, 'I wasn't that hungry either, so I'll need you to give me a 30% discount'."

Have you ever come across something this bizarre while dining out? Share your story in the comments.