Priyanka Chopra is a true-blue desi foodie. Based in New York, the actress often gives fans a peek into her love for Indian food through social media. From achaar to stuffed parathas, she has never shied away from celebrating her desi cravings. Recently, Priyanka appeared as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. In the Netflix show, the actress spoke about how her husband, singer Nick Jonas, has embraced a very familiar Indian home remedy that many swear by – kadha. The traditional Indian herbal drink, made by boiling spices, is usually consumed to boost immunity or relieve cold and flu symptoms.





When Kapil Sharma asked if she had introduced Nick Jonas to Indian spices, food habits or traditional drinks like fennel water, Priyanka Chopra shared, “Not that one particularly, but the kadha we have when we get sick here, we always make that back at home.” The star went on to add, “Nick has kadha and hot water no matter where he is. He knows that much.”

With winter in full swing, it is the perfect time to make kadha for your loved ones. This comforting drink helps keep coughs and colds at bay while warming you up from within. Here are a few easy kadha options you can try at home:

1. Ajwain Kali Mirch Kadha

This kadha is often had when digestion feels off or the chest feels heavy. Ajwain gives a warm, comforting feel, while kali mirch adds that mild kick. Many people sip it during colds or after overeating. It is strong, so it is usually taken in small amounts. Click here for the recipe.

2. Tulsi, Ginger And Haldi Kadha

This is one of the most common kadhas in Indian homes. Tulsi and ginger are usually trusted for cough, cold and sore throat days. Haldi adds that familiar healing touch. People often turn to this when the weather changes. Here is the full recipe.





3. Spiced Kadha

This kadha is a mix of everyday Indian spices that feel warming from the inside. It is usually had when the body feels tired or low on energy. The taste can be intense, but it feels soothing after a few sips. Many see it as a general immunity drink. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Haldi Kali Mirch Kadha

This one is known for its sharp and earthy flavour. Haldi and kali mirch together are often taken during infections or body aches. It is not about taste, but about how it makes you feel later. Detailed recipe here.

5. Ajwain, Elaichi And Dalchini Kadha

This kadha feels lighter compared to the stronger ones. Elaichi and dalchini add a mild sweetness and aroma. It is often preferred when you want something soothing but not too harsh. Many people drink it at night to feel relaxed. Get the recipe by clicking here.