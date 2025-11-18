Food is one of the easiest and best ways to bond with others and forge new friendships. Sharing delicious food creates a convenient "common interest" that often requires little planning or expense for an outing. This was recently proven by two Reddit users who spontaneously met up to enjoy chole bhature. Their post documenting this simple, heartwarming meal quickly went viral and delighted many online. The suggestion for the meet-up was shared on Reddit only. One user simply shared a post titled, "Anyone up for Chole Bhature tomorrow?" He wrote, "Hey guys, let's plan to have chole bhature at Mehak Kalkaji tomorrow at 9:30 am. Delhi winters main bhature ka alag mazza hota hain [Eating chole bhature in Delhi winters hits different.]."





The user asked those interested to comment below his post. One person didn't just reply, but actually managed to make it for the foodie outing. For those who don't know, Mehak Kalkaji refers to Mehak Food Corner, a popular restaurant that is known for its North Indian street food. It is located in the Kalkaji neighbourhood of New Delhi.

Also Read: 'Chole Bhature Always Putting Me To Sleep': Australian Vlogger's Viral Reel Has Foodies Nodding In Agreement

The other user later shared two photos captioned, "Met with a fellow redditor over chole bhature." The first image was a digital handshake, showing both individuals holding their phones open to their Reddit profiles. The second was an emoji-covered selfie, highlighting the fun of their outing. The user said that it was a much-needed fun time after their "Tinder scam adventure" the previous day. Take a look below:

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Catches A Plate Of Chole Bhature In Delhi Before Catching His Flight





In the comments, many users reacted positively. A few were concerned by the idea of meeting new people via social media. Read some of the reactions below:





"Most Delhi thing to happen..."





"Ok, whose phone did you take the 2 phone pics from?"





"Men see. Men understand. Men happy."





"Met a fellow Instagram user over Pani Puri."





"I need Metro City meet-ups."





"Bro, it's very dangerous to meet people on social media, never do that again!!"





Are you craving chole bhature now? Check out our curated list of the best places for Chole bhature in Delhi and plan your indulgence soon!