Food is the universal language of love. Whether it is a spicy curry or a hearty bowl of comfort, the right dish can transport you to a world of flavour and satisfaction. Sometimes, it can even lull us into a peaceful slumber. Recently, a Finnish woman's confession that Chole Bhature is the secret to a deep nap had desi foodies nodding in agreement. She claimed that one plate of this North Indian favourite is enough to send you into a food coma for the day.





In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Yanika Onstage talked about cracking the code for a deep sleep. She shared that Indians often eat chole bhature for breakfast and lunch, which gives them the best and deepest sleep.





Yanika said, "One moment you are having one more bhature and the next moment the nap is hitting you like anaesthesia. You are out. You will wake up with the fan humming, the sunlight hitting the curtains. You would not be able to know if it is sunrise or sunset, but your stomach will still be full. So, if you had a long week, grab yourself a plate of chole bhature and you too can sleep like an Indian."







The video went viral on Instagram, with several desi foodies agreeing with Yanika's claims.





One user wrote, "Ahhh, that sleep is irresistible. I really avoid eating it when I need to stay up." Another added, "Run away fast, never turn back. Otherwise, you will get addicted."





A viewer shared, "Chole Bhature + Lassi is for real. Make sure the lassi is sweet."





"It literally works. My every Sunday's 3-4 hrs are just Chole Bhature Sleep," read a comment. An individual recommended, "This is nothing. Try Dal Bafle and wake up straight after the weekend."





"If bhature made you sleep, wait till you have lassi with it… You will wake up in a different dimension," remarked a user.

