In a rare case of social media being used to spread positivity, a South Delhi man's appreciation post for Domino's staff has gone viral. The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), highlights an incident that many users are calling "refreshingly honest" in today's fast-paced world. The customer, who had visited the Domino's outlet in Amar Colony, South Delhi, shared that he mistakenly paid Rs 500 for an item worth Rs 50 and forgot to collect his Rs 450 change. Two weeks later, when he visited the same outlet again, the staff recognised him, reminded him about the overpayment, and returned the amount.





"I totally forgot about this, went there 2 weeks later, they remembered me, reminded me and paid me back! Appreciation post for them," the user wrote, attaching a picture of the outlet that soon became the centre of online attention.











The post quickly gained traction, crossing over 700,000 views within 24 hours. Many social media users praised the Domino's team for their honesty and attentiveness - qualities often overlooked in routine customer interactions.





Domino's Care also responded through its official handle, saying, "Thank you for sharing your experience with us. We truly appreciate your kind words and will ensure your appreciation is conveyed to our Amar Colony team. Such moments reflect the integrity and values we strive to uphold every day."











The tweet's comment section was soon flooded with positive reactions. One user wrote, "This is how a high-trust society would work. Happy to see this." Another added, "In a world full of complaints and escalations, this post felt so warm! Appreciate this."





An ex-employee of the pizza chain also weighed in, saying, "I'm an ex-Domino's employee, and Domino's is known for its highly focused customer service." Others echoed similar sentiments, calling the staff's gesture "rare and commendable."

In an online space often dominated by complaints and criticism, this viral post stood out for reminding people that small acts of honesty still make a big impact - even when it is not about the pizza.