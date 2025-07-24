The world of food is full of delightful surprises, from the perfect bite of a burger to the most decadent chocolate desserts. But every now and then, we come across something that truly defies expectations. In a similar awe-inspiring video shared on Instagram, an 8-year-old boy flaunted his skills to pinpoint the exact pizza chain store behind each delicious pie he tasted. If that's not impressive enough, he did it all while blindfolded.





In the video, George's father asks him to decide on an activity. Without hesitation, the young boy replies he would like to do a blind taste test where he tastes pizzas and guesses what store it came from. The next scene shows him sitting on a counter with a blindfold on. For the first pizza, he recognises the "small crust" of the pie by touch. He adds, "I taste an olive in there, is it Olive Garden?," correctly guessing the first pizza store. He rates it 50/50.





Next, George takes a pizza slice in hand and mentions that its "long and pointy at the top," declaring it to be from Dominoes. His parents tell him that he is correct and ask for a rating. He rates it a "thumbs up out of 10". Not surprisingly, George guesses the remaining 3 pizzas from Pizza Hut, Little Ceasers and Papa John's correctly. His mother exclaims, "You read pizzas better than words."

Pizza lovers were impressed with young boy's pizza knowledge. Take a look at the comments:





One user wrote, "George has been waiting for this opportunity his whole life."





Another added, "Thought he was just pulling dad's leg to get tons of pizza. Turns out, this kid reads pizza like it's braille."





"Kid's a pizza Sommelier," read a comment.





A viewer penned, "Bro had a super power he's been wanting to show the world."





What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comment section.