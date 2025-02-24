Many people use online food delivery platforms and are well-versed in using these apps to get their desired food delivered at home. However, have you ever wondered how these apps work for the delivery partners? This job role is relatively new and is only growing, as we witness a rise in the use of food delivery apps. In a recent Reddit post, a 20-year-old college student who claims to work as a part-time "Delivery partner for Swiggy in New Delhi" conducted an AMA session and invited Redditors to "ask anything that makes you curious about the other side."





Many people seized this opportunity and dropped multiple questions on monthly earnings, why the delivery partner started this job and some of his worst experiences. Take a look:





One user asked the "average order delivery price per km." The delivery partner explained that the base price is Rs 20 per order. "Besides this, you get paid accordingly:

25 rupees = 1.5 Kms order

35 rupees = 3.2 Kms order

65 Rupees = 5.5 Kms order

Usually take a rough estimate of Rs 7.5 per kilometre. (This is only for New Delhi, different places have different pay structures and usually a lot less than this)"





Sharing his monthly earnings in another comment, the delivery partner said, "I only work Saturday and Sunday so "6000" a month, but riders who give entire day usually earn somewhere between 1000-1500 rupees a day."





Sharing why he started this job, the Redditor wrote, "My sole purpose to work was to earn little pocket money initially but shifted to pay my college fees later," adding, "As I'm 20, I see kids my age enjoying their life, partying, but I guess at least I'm trying to ease it a bit for my parents."







The user shared several poor experiences due to rude customers and one delightful moment he will cherish forever.





Sharing a bad one, he wrote, "I was delivering late night in Green park and the majority of roads that were shown in Google maps were blocked by 'Barricades', the customer called me started abusing me and all, he said 'tu aa idhar teri tange tudwa dunga, tujhe pakad ke security guard se pitwaunga' he also said 'meri Zomato me jaan pehchaan hai, tere ko job se nikalwa dunga main.' I said I work for Swiggy, not Zomato and he hung up."





Talking about a rare but beautiful moment, he added, "I went to deliver sweets in a hospital when I reached, a kid came to pick up order somewhere between (7-10). She was dancing with joy when she saw me, I asked her aapka order hai, she said yes and told me "uska bhai hua hai" and gave me 100 rupees tip. I still called her parents inside to confirm if they meant to give me 100 rupees as it could be a mistake from the kid as she paid me for an already paid order. But it was a tip! This was a really good moment, something I'll cherish my whole life."





The viral Reddit post offers multiple insights on how things work on the other side of online food delivery.