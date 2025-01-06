An Instagram reel featuring an elderly couple who frequents Thane railway station (near Mumbai) is winning many hearts online. The video, which has since gone viral with millions of views, was shared by digital creator Siddhesh Lokare. In the video, the vlogger explains that someone sent him a photo of the couple - Bhimrao and Shobha - at Thane station a few days earlier. He later managed to track them down and interview them. He first asks them when they got married and the man states the exact date. The woman points out that they have been together for over four decades. Next, the vlogger asks them how often they come to the railway station. The woman replies that they come every day and they also go to deliver the snacks/sweets if someone has placed an order. We get a glimpse at some of their wares, which include treats like chakli, kachori, bhakarwadi, etc.





In response to a question, Bhimrao also reveals that he lost his vision when he was two. The vlogger highlights that Shobha knew she was getting married to someone without sight. He asks her about the same and she smilingly declares that she still married him. She said that they always imagine themselves in each other's shoes. Her husband says, "I am visually impaired. She has a deformed hand. We thought we'd complete each other." She adds, "We'll stay together... for life."





The vlogger asks the man how his wife helps him. He explains that she cooks food and serves water, etc. He also helps her out by chopping the vegetables for her dishes. His wife praises his cutting skills wholeheartedly. Next, the vlogger asks the couple what love means to them. The man replies that they need each other, especially at this age. The woman admits that they fight sometimes but they don't stay away from each other for long. "It's home. Utensils will collide but they will never break," summarises the man. The vlogger also asks them what they are currently in need of. Shobha explains that they need a stall (for their wares) so they don't have to remain standing most of the time to do their work. Finally, the vlogger asks the couple if they have a message for his generation (the youth). Bhimrao states, "Hard work is everything. You can't live only for yourself. If you have lived for others, you have truly lived."

Also Read: Strangers-Turned-Friends Reunite At Same Restaurant Where They First Met A Year Ago





In the caption, the content creator wrote, "I discovered Bhimrao and Shobha near Thane railway station and what happened next was just cathartic. Bhimrao is visually impaired and Shobha has a deformed hand, though, physical limitations never stopped them from being with each other and growing as a family. They visit Thane station daily to sell calendars, and snacks like chakli, laddoos, bhakarwadi and more. They stand as an example for me to realise what true love and companionship are."











The heartwarming video has received a lot of praise on Instagram. Many people asked the vlogger in the comments how they could help the couple out. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Love is the answer to everything."





"They define the term, 'LOVE'."





"I'm not crying. You are."





"More power to them."





"Respect for both of them."





"So so so wholesome."





"Videos like this are the ones that I genuinely look forward to."





"'It's a home, utensils will collide but they won't break' - Uncle dropping some heavy words."





For more such heartwarming stories, click here.