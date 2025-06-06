Recently, chef Elena Zeng, also known as Zenghi on social media, took her love for Jiaozi (Chinese dumplings) to the next level by creating a special cake entirely made of these delicious pocket-like treats. In an Instagram reel, the chef demonstrated her method of making dumplings layer by layer and stacking them on top of each other to form the cake. She starts by making the filling by adding minced chicken and cabbage in a bowl, which she then mixes with soya sauce and other spices.

The next step is to make the dumpling wrappings and fill them with chicken stuffing. Then, she pan-fries the dumplings in a pan and makes a slurry of water, flour, and a tiny pinch of salt to make a crispy dumpling skirt. Repeating the process a few times, she gets different sizes of dumpling skirts which she assembles one on top of another and garnishes them with sauce and edible flowers. Watch the full viral video here:







The video went viral, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, "Gonna celebrate my birthday often now."



Another added, "Gonna put it to my next CAKE IDEA!!!"



A viewer commented, "Grandissima!! This is amazing!!"



"Does everyone see the reason why I must get married to her? Yeah, so leave her alone," read a comment.



A user remarked, "So pretty!"



What do you think of this viral cake? Let us know in the comments section.