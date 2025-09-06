Onam, the vibrant harvest festival of Kerala, is incomplete without the traditional grand feast known as Sadhya. The wholesome spread served on a banana leaf features a wide range of dishes, including rice with sambar, parippu curry, rasam and more. Vegetable preparations include avial, thoran, olan, and kaalan. Pickles and chutneys include lemon achar, pachadi, kichadi, and inji puli. Crunchy accompaniments are papadam and Nendran banana chips. Finally, the dessert comprises the festival favourite, payasam. Now, imagine Onam sadhya served in the form of a delicious cake. Oh yes, it happened for real. This year, a creative twist has taken over kitchens. Bake artist Aleena Joshy, who runs the Instagram page MyBakeandBite, shared a video of transforming Kerala's traditional flavours into a beautifully layered creation.

The viral video begins with a white and chocolate-flavoured cake, with a green base designed to resemble a banana leaf, on which this traditional feast is usually served. She then layers pieces that stand in for golden Nendran banana chips, followed by Nendran Vevicha thu (banana). This is followed by the tangy Nellika (lemon) achar, and a layer of rice made from milk chocolate, along with sambar and parippu curry. All delicacies are recreated using ingredients like chocolate, ganache and fondant. No Sadya is complete without crunch, so she adds elements representing papadam, Tavial, and pickle. The masterpiece is finished with a reimagined payasam, Kerala's iconic sweet dish. Watch the complete viral video below:







