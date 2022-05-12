The internet is surely an amazing one-stop place to discover anything and everything. Just type in the correct keywords, and you'll have what you need. However, in this wide variety of information and content, there is only one thing that tugs at our heartstrings. Any guesses on what it could be? Well, of course, we are talking about the survival and success stories that motivate and inspire us. These stories are often heart-warming to watch and humble us. It makes us think about our surroundings and gives us the courage to work hard and make the best out of what we have. Recently, one such similar story of a woman has been doing the rounds on the internet.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user Humans Of Chhattisgarh, we see Savita Gupta. Savita lost her husband at the age of 26. At that time, the lady did not have the money even to fulfil her basic needs. As Savita needed to raise her kids, she soon started a Poha stall. Her stall became so successful that she would run out of Poha before 5:30 am. Later, as things started to look better, she also started a tiffin service for college students. Finally, the woman earned enough to help settle her children and buy a home! Check out her full story below:











Ever since her story was shared on social media, it has been viewed 1.3 million times, has 151K likes and hundreds of comments. Many people have appreciated her work. Check out some of the comments below:





"Things weren't easy. She targeted accurately. #inspirational #salute"





"Respect your struggle."





"So glad to have such an inspiration like her in our city."





"I do remember her. I used to take tiffin in Sarkanda from her during my graduation days. Feeling so happy for her. This lady is a true inspiration."





"Mai kabhi apne home town me subha 4 baje nhi uthta but inka poha itna tasty rhta ki mai aur mere dost 4 baje subha inke pass poha khane jate hai bilaspur me . Aur hum jaise students ke liye ye ek fariste se kam nhi inka tifin bhi bahut badhiya taste hai. (I have never woken up at 4 am in my hometown, but just to eat her poha, my friends and I used to go early in the morning. For us students, she is like an angel. Even her tiffin was tasty.)."











