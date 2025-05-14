Videos of foreign influencers exploring different types of Indian street foods often go viral on social media. But they don't limit themselves to snacks, dishes and desserts. After all, India also has a rich variety of local drinks and traditional beverages. Recently, a reel showing a British vlogger tasting a desi drink at a local stall in South India has grabbed many eyeballs on Instagram. The now-viral video shared by the digital creator Deanna (@sociallywanderful) is titled "First time trying masala soda in Kerala, India."

In the video, we see that Deanna is accompanied by vlogger Abhnav Reddy. The duo are at a humble establishment in Palakkad where different drinks seem to be available. The vendor prepares their order by mixing soda with a pre-made masala. He hands over the fizzy drinks, and we get to see both their reactions. Deanna takes a sip and seems taken aback by the distinctive taste of the soda. She frowns at the glass in her hand. Noting her response, someone off-camera says, "But she doesn't like." Others laugh. "It's not for me; I don't like it," Deanna says and smiles sportingly. In the caption, she wrote, "As you can tell, it was not my cup of tea - the flavours were STRONG. And not a drink I would typically order. But it was definitely good to try it." She added, "If you get the opportunity, I would recommend trying it once... but it's a unique flavour and definitely not for everyone." Watch the complete viral video below:

"All part of the experience."





"I love that you still tried it, though!"





"Your reaction is precious."





"So interesting."





"Well, at least you tried."





"I'm an Indian, but I don't like masala soda."





"I will try most foods and drinks, but this is making me question that."





"Hahah, your expressions are killing me, that's a no for me to try."





"You guys can't handle it. But it's one of our favourites. Try the 'nannari sarbath' (the brown coloured one) next time. You guys will love it for sure."





"Ha ha, this is me. My husband loves it; I'm like, 'Oh no, not for me'."





