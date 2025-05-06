With the rise of quick-commerce platforms, many of us have got used to the convenience of instant deliveries at any time of the day (or night). In most areas of metropolitan cities, one can now get all sorts of items delivered home - from snacks and groceries to school supplies and electronics. Recently, an Instagram post about the same by an American woman based in Bengaluru went viral online. Dana Marie shared a small clip of herself enjoying a dessert and captioned it, "Something about India is you can get an entire cake delivered to your door in under 20 minutes at 11 pm." In the caption, she added, "Not just cake... Ice cream, coffee, a single can of Coke, cucumbers, a pair of scissors, etc. If you live in a major metro, you can get pretty much everything!" Her short video sparked a range of reactions on Instagram.





In the comments, some people shared their own experiences with late-night food deliveries. Several users pointed out that one can order many different types of non-food items and get them delivered almost instantly. Some stated that similar services also exist in other countries, so it was not necessarily noteworthy in India. The viral video also caught the attention of Zepto, the popular quick-commerce company. It commented, "India's full of little surprises like this." Read a few of the other reactions below:





"Watching this after I ordered soup at 2 am."

"I've ordered ice cream and food at 3 am and 5 am and got it in perfect condition. Absolutely delicious."





"Even at 3 AM. And a really good cake at that."





"24/7 lol. One time I ordered mac & cheese at 4 am, and I swear I still think about that night!! It was criminally good."





"Not just cake. Groceries, clothes, Makeup, Alcohol and lots more."





"My kids ordered food at 2.30 am last week and asked him not to ring the bell... Swiggy is in cahoots with these kids, I swear... they told me two days back that we ordered burgers."





"I mean, is this flexing? This doesn't happen in other countries?"





Before this, a woman from the US living in Delhi shared a video highlighting the differences in food habits of Indians and Americans. The reel took social media by storm. Click here to read the complete story.