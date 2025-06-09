An 8-year-old child in China has won many hearts on social media for his solo food shopping spree at a local store. A video documenting his movements from home to the shop and back has gone viral on Instagram and has got many people talking. The reel was shared by his mother, Julia, who is a content creator (@juliiachina). It starts with the explanation that the family ran out of chilli sauce at home. So, the father sent his son a picture of the exact jar he needed to buy at the store. The photo was sent to the kid's smartwatch before he departed for the shop.

Once he enters the store, he stashes his umbrella in a locker near the entrance. Despite the fact that it doesn't completely fit in (and thus the locker remains open), the kid follows the rules and takes a code to open a locker. He goes up to the aisle that stocks various types of chilli sauces. He browses the shelves and consults the photo on his watch. He takes the help of a staff member to identify which one he is looking for. The staff member asks him thrice where he is from, but he doesn't reply. He simply continues his search for the jar. After the kid finds it, he thanks the staff member and goes up to the counter to pay for it.





He asks the cashier if he can use Alipay, and he says yes. The kid makes the digital payment using his watch. The cashier asks him, "Your Chinese is so good. How about English?" The kid replies, "It is also good." Before exiting, he scans the code and collects his umbrella from the locker. He checks his purchase against the photo of the jar sent by his father one last time before going home. Watch the complete reel here.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral reel in the comments:





"He seems so young to be going off on his own. I am assuming it is just that safe there that you feel okay doing this. He's definitely very independent!"





"Bro got nothing but that sauce on his mind, he ain't talking to NO ONE."





"I dream of a world where young kids can do tasks. And adults all support them !!! A community where everyone cares about their 'Where are you from?' YEAHHHH."





"The umbrella in the locker was my fav part."





"The umbrella that doesn't fit in the locker and doesn't need a code. Bless him."





"I love how he went, 'It is also good,' when asked about his English."





"No time for side quests, he wants to get his sauce to go home and eat. So adorable."





