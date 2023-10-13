Do you love ice cream? If you do, you understand the depth of joy a simple ice cream popsicle can bring! Many of us enjoyed these stick delights as children. There's something extremely comforting about ice cream popsicles, even as you anxiously try to eat it all before it melts! What has got us talking about these frozen treats all of a sudden? It is an adorable viral video that is winning hearts online. It features a baby enjoying one such popsicle. Seems straightforward enough, doesn't it? So what has got the Internet all abuzz?





It is actually her specific reaction towards the end that has caught Instagram users' interest. In the reel by @shalestagram, we see a baby strapped onto a pram. She is seen smiling widely as a person approaches her with an ice cream popsicle. She opens her mouth wide to take a bite of the treat. Guess what happens next? After tasting it, she grabs the popsicle with both her hands, trying to stuff the creamy part into her mouth. The person then takes it away from her, but the humour of the moment is not lost on those around her. Watch the full reel here:

Since being posted on October 2, 2023, the video has already received more than 30 million views on the platform. Many Instagram users took to the comments section to express their love for the clip. Read some of the reactions below:





"The moment she realized it was amazing."

"It was all cute sniggles and giggles until she tasted that indescribable wonderfulness. Then it got real serious!"

"That's the world's fastest hands."

"That toothless smile is so cute."

"She's like, "Where have you been all my life?""

"Omg, this is adorable!!! That smile and then her reaction... worth it!"

"That girl knows what she wants in life."





