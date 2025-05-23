Cakes are undeniably the highlight of any birthday celebration – sweet, flavourful and often creatively decorated. But this time, we stumbled upon a cake that is not just delicious-looking, but also wonderfully quirky. In a video going viral on Instagram, a talented baker mom showcases her latest masterpiece – a cake inspired by 'The Cuphead Show!', the beloved animated slapstick comedy series. The video captures the entire creative process, and it is nothing short of captivating.





The mom shares a heartwarming backstory, explaining how she has been whipping up custom cakes for her son's birthdays for years. “My son just turned 16. He usually gives me a very specific cake request,” she begins. “Like the time he wanted Pusheen on a hamburger, holding a cake with a doughnut and two cherries. Or when he turned eight and asked for an octopus with eight tentacles.”

She admits she was tempted to take his request a little too literally, but settled on exactly what he had in mind. As she reminisces, we also get a glimpse of the adorable octopus cake she once crafted.





Meanwhile, the digital creator was also seen carefully assembling the layers of the cake, smoothing it over with vanilla cream to form the base. Sharing this year's rather open-ended request, the doting mom revealed, “He said, ‘Just make it weird, Mum.' That's something I can do. But where to start?”





With a playful spirit and a flair for creativity, she began shaping the top layer into a creamy, grumpy face. “Now for some emo-inspired drip icing here. That will do nicely,” she said. “At this stage, I was considering the cake's personality. I wanted to go for a good guy, but with issues. Like he's seen some things, you know?”





To give the cake its perfect “weird” touch, she added a third eye, a swirl of cream, cherries with tiny expressive faces, and even miniature fried egg hats. “Let's make some little legs, too. Some dirty cherry docks to complement his cherry hat friends. And I also dirtied up his socks,” she added.





Once complete, the cake stood proudly on its tiny legs, ready for the big reveal. The end result? A whimsical pink-topped grumpy head with three bright blue eyes, a cheeky tongue sticking out, and legs adorned with striped socks and black shoes – an eccentric and lovable creation that mirrors the quirky charm of 'The Cuphead Show!', inspired by the popular 2017 video game from Studio MDHR.





The video instantly grabbed attention on social media.





One user commented, “You're the mom using her creativity for pure joy, and that's all I want to be.”





Another mentioned, “So good. So weird. Perfect.”





“So good!! Baby's got back. I love the previous birthday cakes, he gets the best ones! Love your creativity,” read yet another comment.





We are already stunned by the amazing creation. Aren't you?