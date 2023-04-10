Bread pakoda is one of the most popular snacks in the country. It is often savoured with a hot cup of chai at home as well as at street food stalls. Although the classic version is stuffed with aloo and is an all-time favourite, people enjoy giving their own twist to it. They stuff the bread with paneer, cheese or a mixture of spices and veggies before coating it with the besan batter. The variations are endless, each more appetising than the last. But a recent viral video shows a very different item being added to the bread slices: Maggi noodles. Maggi has long been featured as part of unusual food combinations. But this bread pakoda is certainly a novelty.

The video was shared on the Instagram page @foodpandits. In it, we see a woman adding cooked noodles (with green peas) to bread slices. The vlogger asks her to confirm that the noodles are indeed Maggi that she had prepared earlier. We then see her dipping the stuffed bread into a batter and coating it thickly. She goes on to deep-fry the pakoda in a heated kadhai. When she removes it from the oil later, the pakoda has got its classic golden brown colour on the outside. The woman cuts it into three pieces and serves the pakoda to the vlogger. Wondering whether he liked it? Check out the video below.

The Instagram reel has received 650K views so far. According to the caption, this snack can be found at Night Market, Civil Lines, Prayagraj. The vlogger seems to have liked the Maggi Bread Pakoda. However, other users were not as convinced. While a few did say that it looked tasty, others felt that this was yet another weird food combo that will haunt foodies. Here is how some people reacted to the video:





"The way the Maggi looks. Also, bread pakodas will be nice. I will try this combination. Looks interesting."

"Justice for Maggi....& Bread pakoda too....hume dukh hai hum apke liye kuch nahi kar sake."

"Aunty isme ice cream toh dala hi nahi."

"I saw lots of experiments with Maggi, but this was really good..."

"Not a bad combination, I tried Maggi with bread butter many times."

"Koi matlab hai iss baat ka."

"Kuch bhi bna rage hain log aaj kal. Matlab..... kuch bhi."

"I will also try...yummmmm."

"Kya dekhna pad raha hai..."





What do you think of this pakoda? Are you interested in tasting it?