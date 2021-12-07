In the evening, almost everyone enjoys a steaming cup of tea or coffee. And when it is paired with something fried, greasy and fulfilling, it instantly makes a combination that none of us can resist! Whether you enjoy the crispy samosas, kachoris or a simple plate of chaat- they all seem to make us drool! But in all these treats, the one thing which has been a forever favourite for many of us is the yummy bread pakoda! Just seeing pieces of bread smeared in spicy besan batter and deep-fried in hot oil at any halwai shop is enough to make us hungry and cook some of this goodness at home. This is one of the easiest and quick recipes to make. Plus, we can experiment with the filling as per our choice. So, if you also love a fulfilling bread pakoda as much as we do, here we bring you 5 street-style bread pakoda recipes you must try! Find them below:

Here Are 5 Bread Pakoda Recipes To Try | Bread Pakoda Recipes

The spicy mashed potato filling wrapped in bread and deep fried until crisp and golden will be a divine experience that you don't want to miss! This meal is simple to prepare and can be prepared in less than half an hour.

In this, the bread is packed with various vegetables like onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, and more. The veggies are first cooked with masalas and then are filled in the bread to make pakodas.

If you love a good fried paneer dish, this bread pakoda is a must-try. Here the paneer pieces are marinated and filled with mashed potatoes in the bread. They are later fried and enjoyed with spicy chutney.

Bread pakodas without oil?! Sounds off-beat, right? Bread pakodas don't have to be dripping wet with oil. Simply omit the deep-frying step and replace it with pan-frying. You may make pan-fried bread pakodas without oil with the same besan batter.

5. Cheese Bread Pakodas

If just the name of this dish makes your mouth water, then this bread pakoda recipe should definitely be on your list. These cheese-filled pakodas make for a delicious meal any time. Plus, they are loved by people of all ages.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these delicious bread pakoda recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!