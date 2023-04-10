You all must have tried paratha, a fluffy and soft Indian bread, which can be made with a variety of fillings. Plain paratha, aloo paratha, paneer paratha, egg paratha and laccha paratha are some parathas that we often eat for breakfast or lunch as well. These days, people seem to be experimenting a lot with food. Every day, we come across several viral food videos that have fusion food and unique recipes. But this time, a video of a woman making paratha in a very unique way has been making the rounds on the internet. You'll be shocked at what she used as the filling.





In a video posted by an Instagram user (Janu Khan), a woman can be seen rolling paratha dough and filling it with Rs 500. Then she folds the dough sheet and rolls the dough into a thin paratha. She then applies oil on it and keeps it on a hot pan. Further she cooks it just like a regular paratha and takes it off the stove. The woman then opens the paratha and takes out Rs 2000 note instead of Rs 500.





Around 4.7 million users have watched this viral video. Users were left shocked after they saw this unusual method of making paratha. Not just that, some of them were not really happy about how the woman in the video tried deceiving everyone by changing Rs 500 to Rs 2000. Even we think that the video is edited and was made just for fun.





An angry user commented, "Are yrr sb kro social media pe but please Lakshmi ji ki insult mt kro or aise logo ko v sb support mt kro." (Do anything on social media, but please don't disrespect money. People should also avoid supporting such people)





Another Instagram user commented, "500 ka 2000 ban gya pakne ke baad wahhhh ji wahhh." (Wow, Rs 500 suddenly converted into Rs 2000 after being cooked)





While another user was also disappointed with the video and commented, "Ye sab editing ka kamaal hai." (All this has been done through editing)





What do you think about this viral video? Drop your feedback in the comment section below.