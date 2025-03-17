In a video shared on Instagram, chef Izza Khan shared her experience of working for a Hollywood actor. She was hired to cook a lavish meal for her celebrity client and their guests at a dinner party. The video began with her loading up her car with groceries, during which she shared that this was the second time she would be working with this particular client. She started off her multiple-course dinner with small bites such as chilli chicken and potato croquettes. For appetisers, she made some tuna tostadas, which was her version of a Mexican-inspired meal topped with raw tuna.

Next up, Izza made chicken korma and butter paneer with makhani sauce. On top of the elaborate spread, the chef treated her client with Spanish flan for dessert. The caption read, "Another Private Dinner for my celebrity clients. This one was even better than the last. I had so much fun creating this menu for them. What do ya'll think?!"







Since being shared, the video has received over 1 million views on Instagram. Several users praised the chef for her culinary skills in the comment section.





