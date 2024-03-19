Offbeat dining experiences often go viral for different reasons. Recently, a video showing a dining setting suspended mid-air on cables has taken the internet by storm. The Instagram reel has received close to 60 million views and has sparked a range of reactions online. In the reel shared by @avioneta_divertida, we see a couple seated across each other on a table suspended mid-air on cables. One person is seen pushing them off, while another films the scene. The man at the table pushes them along the cable to move off the platform.





In the background and below, rolling hills and greenery can be observed. The table is set with wine glasses and a bottle placed in a bucket of ice. There is also some food. The post is simply captioned, "Romantic dinner". Watch the complete viral video below:







In the comments, many Instagram users questioned the need and inclination to choose such experiences. Several responded with witty quips and sarcastic comments. Read some of the reactions below:





"And they both 'fell in love'.... then eventually fell off to the ground."





"What a delightful and stressful dinner."





"'Till death do us part' concept photos."





"Life is better on the edge!"





"Girl is gripping that table for her life."





"'I'm gonna sweep you off your feet', he said..."





"Aww the most romantic near-death experience of their lives."





