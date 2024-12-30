A unique winter sweet treat is grabbing eyeballs online: the rose gajak. A variation of the classic gajak, it combines the crunch of nuts with the fragrance of rose petals. An Instagram video (by @foodie_bite_) captured the process of making this sweet treat, and it's not hard to see why it's gone viral. The process begins with the careful preparation of a sugary syrup, where water is heated and brought to a boil, followed by a generous helping of sugar. The syrup is then thickened with a binding agent before being poured into a flat pan, ready to be transformed into something special.





What follows is a blend of various ingredients. To the syrupy base, a variety of crunchy elements, such as nuts, raisins and an assortment of seeds are added. These ingredients are carefully mixed with the thickened syrup until they're evenly coated. The magic happens when the final touch is added - rose petals. As the petals are mixed in, the entire concoction takes on a floral note that elevates the gajak to new heights.





Also Read: Viral Video Shows How Gajar Ka Halwa Is Made In Bulk

Once everything is combined, the mixture is flattened with a rolling pin and cut into square pieces, ready to be enjoyed. The result is a delicate and hearty sweet. From the creation of the syrup to the addition of rose petals, every step of the process requires attention to detail. Watch the video here:

Whether you're a fan of Indian sweets or just looking to try something new, the rose gajak seems like a must-try. But don't worry if you can't get your hands on it - there's an easy alternative you can make at home. With just three simple ingredients and 30 minutes of your time, you can whip up a delicious batch of peanut gajak right in your kitchen. All you need to do is melt jaggery in ghee, stir in your choice of nuts or sesame seeds, let the mixture cool overnight and enjoy this delightful winter treat. Want to give it a go? Check out the recipe for peanut gajak here.





Gajak can be the perfect post-meal treat. Try our recipe at home, and don't forget to let us know how it turned out in the comments section.