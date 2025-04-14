Some time ago, a video showing a digital creator mispronouncing the popular treat "croissant" as "Prashant" took social media by storm. The viral clip ignited a trend which quickly gained traction on the internet. Celebrities, brands, and others started sharing their own twists on it. From memes to reels, the Croissant-Prashant viral moment influenced many types of posts online. More recently, a video showing an unusual version of a croissant sandwich (inspired by the same trend) grabbed many eyeballs on Instagram.

The video shows a person slitting a buttery croissant in half and spreading two types of reddish chutneys inside it. Next, a filling of mashed potatoes and other veggies (like those used for making dabeli) is layered inside the bread. It is hollowed out slightly to accommodate more toppings: corn kernels, chopped onions and sev! Watch the complete reel below to see how it looked:







The viral video has clocked over 2.5 million views so far. In the comments, people had mixed reactions to this "Croissant-Prashant Dabeli." Some users defended the original food items. Others admitted to being curious about how this fusion dish would taste. Read some of the reactions below:





"Don't let the French see it."





"French people crying in the corner."





"That's just a nasty thing to do to a croissant."





"Can we just let the food be the way it is? Gosh!"





"Lowkey that looks tasty."





"Thank you for adding flavours and making it more interesting!"





"Cheese kaha hai?" ["Where is the cheese?"]





