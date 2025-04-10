Kurkure, the iconic crunchy snack known for its spicy, puffed texture, has been a household favourite for years. Whether it's binge-watching a show, sprucing up chaat, or serving it as a crunchy side with meals, Kurkure is a go-to snack for many. But have you ever thought of boiling Kurkure before eating it? That's exactly what a viral Instagram video has shown, leaving the internet both stunned and amused. The video, posted by a food content creator, begins with a voiceover saying, "Dosto, kya kabhi aapne ubalte huye paani mein do bread, ek packet Kurkure, ek kata hua pyaaz, aur ek hari mirch dala hai?" (Friends, have you ever added two slices of bread, a packet of Kurkure, a chopped onion, and a green chilli into boiling water?) The clip goes on to showcase a recipe for fritters made using bread, Kurkure, and a handful of vegetables.





The instruction continues, "After cooking them well for two to three minutes, we have to add some more black chilli powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and half cup of gram flour, mix them well and cook for another two to three minutes." Following this, the recipe features making small balls of the paste and adding them to heated oil, so as to prepare the crunchy fritters. The video concludes by mentioning, "And when it gets fried well and turns red, then we will take out the pieces from the oil. And friends, our amazing recipe's pakoras are ready."

Watch the full video below:

Soon after the recipe video was posted, it earned over 2.5 million views on Instagram, angering the viewers.





One user said, "Dekhte hi ulti aane lagi. (Felt like vomiting right after looking at the video.)"





Another mentioned, "Andar se kache bahar se Sade hue. (Uncooked from inside and rotten from outside.)"





Someone said, "Bhai, isko khilana kisey hai? Jo khayega woh upar jayega. (Brother, for whom this dish is made? Whoever eats won't survive.)"





"Kuchh bhi faltu experiment," read another comment.





Many others dropped yuck and face-vomiting emojis.





We are quite stunned by the fritter recipe. Aren't you?