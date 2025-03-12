Chia seeds have recently become popular as a superfood. Known for being rich in essential vitamins and minerals, they have become a preferred choice among fitness enthusiasts who are trying to eat healthy. Recently, a video of a food vlogger making chia seed roti went viral on Instagram. The woman took inspiration from another video and tried to make the unique dish at home. She started by soaking 4 tablespoons of chia seeds in water for half an hour. Next, the vlogger heated a pan and added chia seeds to it. After giving the mixture a circular shape, she flipped it over to cook it from both sides. Then, she added a few slices of banana on it. For the final touch, she added granola to the roti and took a bite. The food vlogger described it as soft and jiggly in texture but nutty in taste. In her verdict, she says that she liked the dish. The side note read, "Testing Viral Chia Seeds Roti - Will it Work?"

Watch the full video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 6 million views on Instagram. Here's how some people reacted to the video:

One user said, "If you are looking for a healthy, no carbs option… it is a good one to try."

Another added, '"Oh wow, I thought the same as you too! Glad it works, now I'm getting ideas to make this as crackers too!"

Several users pointed out that chia seeds, if eaten in excessive quantity, can cause gut problems. A user said, "Good lord!!! So much chia seeds in one go .. nearly doubled the intake .. you will get very dehydrated and constipated!"

"So much chia seeds in one go is not good for the body. Please don't make reels that mislead people," read a comment.

Would you like to try this chia seeds roti? Let us know in the comment section below!