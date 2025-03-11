The humble potato can be used to make an outstanding range of treats - from simple fried snacks at home to exquisitely crafted delicacies served at top restaurants. Potato lovers are well-acquainted with the different delicious and surprising forms this ingredient can take. But have you ever seen a "potato chain" before? Recently, a video showing a French chef crafting this edible marvel from scratch went viral on Instagram. In the reel, Chef Didier Leroy shows the step-by-step process by which he made this incredible potato treat in his kitchen.





The chef starts by instructing viewers to keep peeling the potatoes until the dark spots on their surface have been completely eliminated. Next, they need to cut the edges of the potato such that they get rectangular slab-like shapes. The chef is seen slicing them further to make them thin - but not so much that they become brittle. He cuts small rectangular shapes inside each slice and then pierces it carefully with a metal skewer through its centre. He opens up each piece and makes some more cuts inside - in between the previous shapes. Finally, he unfurls the joined segments to reveal the potato chain. He counts the links, which add up to 12. The chef reveals that he once created 40 such pieces for his father's birthday. The clip ends with the potato chains being deep-fried until they turn a crisp golden brown. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, many people applauded the chef's skills. A few joked about how such an 'accessory' would be an ideal gift for potato lovers. Others considered this video as proof of the potato's versatility. Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:





"Every time I think a potato can't be made better it is."





"Wow! That's awesome!!"





"This is incredible!! What mastery!!!"





"Love how chain link potatoes remind him of his father what a unique memory/connection. Cooking is such an interesting craft."





"If you can make a french fry bracelet I think every woman would be running there!!"





"Marvelous! What a wonderful display of skills."





"Man's an artist in more ways than one."





"For the French fry lover in your life lol."





The viral video has clocked 1.4 million views on Instagram so far.





