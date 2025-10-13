The world of veg pakodas has an addition. It is vegetarian egg pakodas. If this sounds impossible, then you perhaps haven't visited this street-side food stall at Central Town in Punjab's Jalandhar. A food vlogger uploaded a video on Instagram, sharing his experience of trying these vegetarian egg pakodas. The clip opened to the vlogger playfully teasing the vendor, "Veg pakode ke naam pe ande khila rahe ho? (Are you serving eggs in the name of veg pakoras?)" to which the vendor denied with a smile. He then showed a fritter bearing an uncanny resemblance to an egg.





An array of other delectable fritters was displayed on the counter. When the food vlogger asked the vendor to tell the names of the items, the latter happily obliged. There were imartis, dal pakodas, palak pakodas, paneer pakodas, infused with mint chutney and gobi pakodas. Veg bullets, veg kebabs, aloo and mushroom fingers, aloo tikkis, bread rolls and spring rolls were a part of the vibrant assortment of street-side delights.





Also Read: Delhi Street Vendor Makes Bizarre 'Litchi Gravy Momos', Internet In Disbelief

In another segment of the video, the food vlogger was seen holding a plate of different kinds of fritters. But he appeared excited to try the vegetarian egg pakodas. Once the vlogger tore open the fried fritter, he discovered that it was stuffed withaloo and paneer fillings. He took a bite and was immediately impressed by its flavourful taste. "Sardar G Selling Vegetarian Egg," read the side note.







Also Read: Street Vendor's Viral 'Chicken Dosa' Divides The Internet

This is not the first time that such faux eggs have grabbed the internet's attention. Previously, a woman cracked the code to prepare delicious 'eggs' from lentils, spices, and creamy paneer. She began the process by grinding chana dal, followed by mixing it with peri peri masala, Maggi masala, oil, water and a pinch of turmeric. This mix helped her form small balls of egg 'yolk'. Some malai and cornstarch with rock salt created a creamy blend. Once done, she placed the yolk into a smooth mixture, which soon took the shape of an egg. Read all about it here.