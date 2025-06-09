If there's one thing we never get tired of, it's desi street food. From spicy golgappas and tangy chaat to buttery pav bhaji, our love for local flavours knows no bounds. We've also grown quite accustomed to seeing some out-of-the-box food experiments. Chocolate samosas? Sure. Fanta Maggi? Unfortunately, yes. But just when we thought the internet had peaked with food fusions, a new viral video has arrived, and it might just be the king of all food experiments. Brace yourself: litchi gravy momos. Yes, you read that right. In a now-viral video, a street food vendor in Delhi is seen making a plate of fried momos that look golden, crisp, and, quite honestly, delicious. So far, so good. Then comes the twist.





The vendor pulls out a hot pan and begins preparing a rich, creamy gravy. You expect something spicy, maybe with onions, tomatoes, and garlic? Yes, but that's not all. The vendor soon reaches for a bottle of litchi-flavoured Fresca (a soft drink) and pours it right into the gravy. And just when your brain is still processing that, he tosses in actual litchi chunks. The sweet, syrupy fruit floating in savoury sauce is enough to leave even the most adventurous foodies confused. He lets the mixture simmer, giving it a quick mix before pouring the fruity, fragrant gravy generously over the crispy momos. The plate is then handed to a food vlogger, who appears just as baffled as we are.

Watch the full video:

The comments section exploded with reactions. One user simply asked, "Why would anyone do this to momos?" while another declared, "This is a crime against street food." Someone added, "Fresca in gravy? I need therapy after this." A momo fan lamented, "Delhi needs a momo intervention." Others couldn't help but turn to humour. "Even aliens wouldn't eat this," wrote one, and another said, "My brain short-circuited just watching this." Another user added, "This is not fusion; this is betrayal." And then there was that one brave voice: "I'd try it... once, for science."

Whether you're intrigued or horrified, you have to admit that this dish has certainly caught everyone's attention. Would you like to try it yourself? Tell us in the comments below!