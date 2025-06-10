A content creator has gone viral on Instagram for eating what many are calling "weird" food - by biting into a gecko. For those unfamiliar, geckos are a type of carnivorous lizard, typically green or yellow. For some, even looking at a gecko for too long can be unsettling, let alone eating one with chopsticks. Tiffany, an Instagram creator, not only ate a gecko but also said she liked the taste. The video has gone viral and triggered a wave of reactions online.





In the clip, a whole gecko is seen placed on a plate - possibly deep-fried. It appears to have been cooked as-is, without any chopping, sauce or sides. The fried gecko is served whole, and the content creator eats it calmly on camera. She starts with an arm and describes the flavour as "yummy like fish". She then eats the head and says it tastes "so good".





Sharing her review of the dish, Tiffany says, "The bones are hard to chew, I think I would rate gecko meat a 9 out of 10. The meat and flavour are amazing."

Watch the video below:



Instagram users had strong reactions to the gecko-eating video:



"My soul is shaking with every bite she is taking," one user wrote.



Another commented, "Noooooo way I would never put a gecko in my mouth."



A viewer said, "You got that Asian food courage that Westerners shudder in the presence of."



Someone who had tried gecko before said, "I have it once and it was better than chicken or quail. Although the appearance was scary."





An Instagram user added, "I can only imagine the courage you've mustered to eat that stuff.



